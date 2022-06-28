Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

