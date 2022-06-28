Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 31,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

