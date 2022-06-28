Financial Contrast: Fortis (NYSE:FTS) versus Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fortis and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 3 7 1 0 1.82 Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $59.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Fortis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fortis has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $7.54 billion 3.00 $1.03 billion $2.06 23.01 Altus Power $71.80 million 14.90 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.90% 6.56% 2.20% Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19%

Summary

Altus Power beats Fortis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,065,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 577,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 68,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 272,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 32,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 16,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,200 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 50,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

