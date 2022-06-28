Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. 83,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a market cap of C$272.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.18.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

