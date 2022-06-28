Filecoin (FIL) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $125.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00027807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 224,458,927 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

