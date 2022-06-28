Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $122.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00027450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,859.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 224,681,805 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.