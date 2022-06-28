Fear (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $107,711.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

