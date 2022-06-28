Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,312. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.