Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.95.

FDX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.16. 31,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,908. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

