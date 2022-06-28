Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 658,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,496,891. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

