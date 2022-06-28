Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 56.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.27. 7,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

