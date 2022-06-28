Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of D traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

