Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average is $219.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

