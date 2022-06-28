Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 4,757 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

