Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 9,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

