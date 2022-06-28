Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MET stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,206. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

