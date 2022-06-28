Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 63,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 280,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

