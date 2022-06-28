Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 25,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 851,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.