F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Financial Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 8 0 2.44 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $161.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.91%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $13.62, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than F.N.B..

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 33.61% 16.58% 1.12% F.N.B. 27.34% 8.06% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.69 $48.33 billion $13.48 8.63 F.N.B. $1.34 billion 2.93 $405.00 million $1.10 10.11

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

