Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.00 ($23.40) and last traded at €21.58 ($22.96). 1,034,622 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.41 ($22.78).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.36.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

