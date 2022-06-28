EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,123,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.