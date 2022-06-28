eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 3.3%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 3,205,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,797,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.