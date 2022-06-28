Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS EUMNF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 35,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

