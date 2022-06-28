Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Update

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 789.5% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EPRXF traded down 0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.85. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of 0.85 and a 1 year high of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.49.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EPRXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.