Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Up 789.5% in June

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 789.5% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

EPRXF stock traded down 0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.85. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.49. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 0.85 and a fifty-two week high of 1.30.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

