EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

ESLOY traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,806. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

