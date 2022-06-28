EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

ESLOY traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,806. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

