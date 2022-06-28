Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

YUMC opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

