Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.