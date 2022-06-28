Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.