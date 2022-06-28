Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 28th (BLHWF, BRCN, CCL, CLEGF, CNSL, DNKEY, EBAY, EOG, EXK, FGSGF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 28th:

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $318.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

