Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 28th (BLHWF, BRCN, CCL, CLEGF, CNSL, DNKEY, EBAY, EOG, EXK, FGSGF)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 28th:

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $318.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

