Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enovix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

