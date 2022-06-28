Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,748 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

MUB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,909. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

