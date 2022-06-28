Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 66,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,192,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

