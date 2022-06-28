Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 433,889 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 433,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,564,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF comprises about 5.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

