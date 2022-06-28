Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 125,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,780,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,908,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

