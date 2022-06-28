Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 7.1% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 915,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

