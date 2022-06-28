Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 99,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,442,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 166,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

