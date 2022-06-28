Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $0.38 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

