Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 33.44.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 21.66 and its 200-day moving average is 27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,113.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 166,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.