Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.67 and last traded at $93.44. 1,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

