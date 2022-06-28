Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $362,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

