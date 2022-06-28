Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 35,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,293. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

