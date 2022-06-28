Elrond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.90 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $52.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $54.89 or 0.00265663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00092067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00052298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009710 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,475,931 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

