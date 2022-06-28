Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. The company has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

