Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELEMF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 24,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

