Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,599. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.68. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0667403 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

