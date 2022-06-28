EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Up 31.9%

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) rose 31.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

