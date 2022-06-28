EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Up 31.9%

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) rose 31.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)
