Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $110,940 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

