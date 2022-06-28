Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0017

Edgeware (EDG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $10.94 million and $410,249.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.54 or 0.95001134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,924,133,424 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,794,431 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

