eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down to $44.38

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $43.32. eBay shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 60,888 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

